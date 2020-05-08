Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys 10,834 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,348,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,260,857. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

