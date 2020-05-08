Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys 151,437 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 151,437 shares during the period. Mplx comprises 2.2% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Mplx worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

