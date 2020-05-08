Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys 3,079 Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,527,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Antero Midstream makes up approximately 0.5% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Antero Midstream worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

In related news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 9,417,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,623,581. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Antero Midstream Corp has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

