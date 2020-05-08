Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys 704 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.6% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

LMT traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,110. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.