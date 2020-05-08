Cadence Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Middlesex Water worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 397.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $212,376.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $983,178.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $26,190.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $462,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSEX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 56,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,106. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.22. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2563 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSEX. BidaskClub cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

