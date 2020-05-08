Cadence Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sunoco worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,564,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $5,377,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 320,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 153,850 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Sunoco by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 133,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 291,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $47,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $270,023.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian A. Hand purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $50,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,505 shares of company stock valued at $491,861 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.71. 902,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,754. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.54%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.