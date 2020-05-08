Cadence Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

