Cadence Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BPMP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 215,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.75% and a net margin of 130.68%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMP. Mizuho decreased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

