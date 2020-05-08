Cadence Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

NYSE CMI traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.72. 970,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,253. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.96. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

