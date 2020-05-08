Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,356 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners makes up about 1.8% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 416,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 594,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.94% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

