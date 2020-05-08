Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,537 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,113. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,475,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,453,203. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

