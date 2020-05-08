Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,287. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.61.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

