Cadence Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.14. 7,019,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,098. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

