Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,569 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

QCOM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.83. 7,290,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,377,994. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.