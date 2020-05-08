Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

CAT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.29. 4,377,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,877. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

