Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,843 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.5% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,419,000 after purchasing an additional 749,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

UPS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,781. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

