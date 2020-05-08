Cadence Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,983,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549,135. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

