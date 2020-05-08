Cadence Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,495 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 2.6% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 166,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 17,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $1,274,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 741,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,774,090 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.24. 6,746,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,468,906. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

