Cadence Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 1.2% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,719,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $127,142,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $25,601,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ONEOK by 606.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 567,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. 4,700,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,395. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.