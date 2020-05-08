Cadence Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 942.7% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 217.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 81,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 55,615 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 150,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 87,840 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.65. 29,464,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,958,461. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.22. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

