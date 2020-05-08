Cadence Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSTC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,871. The company has a market capitalization of $407.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 64.08%. As a group, analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSTC shares. ValuEngine lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

