Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 10,102 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,102 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Pure Cycle worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth approximately $671,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 79.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,390.00. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 13,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $125,268.08. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 64,076 shares of company stock valued at $581,258. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 62,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,108. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $240.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.