Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,255,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 265,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 826.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 89,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.40. 41,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,727. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.21 and a fifty-two week high of $271.46. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.71 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 123 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $32,987.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,220.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 8,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.09, for a total value of $2,191,740.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,658,610.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,198 shares of company stock worth $3,493,772. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.