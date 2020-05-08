Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $35.58. 17,310,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,012,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

