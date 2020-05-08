Cadence Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of York Water worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of York Water in a research report on Sunday.

NASDAQ:YORW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.14. York Water Co has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. York Water had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that York Water Co will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. York Water’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

