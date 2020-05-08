Cadence Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,772 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,626,000 after buying an additional 4,500,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,734,000 after acquiring an additional 188,708 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,751 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,879,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,012,000 after purchasing an additional 980,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 5,666,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,285,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

