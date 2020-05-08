CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. CalAmp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.89. 272,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.