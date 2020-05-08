Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CVGW. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,790. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $939.19 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $63,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 851.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 109,114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,090,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Calavo Growers by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

