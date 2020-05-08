Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)’s share price rose 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.56, approximately 664,251 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 414,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $680.06 million, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $363,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $7,432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Calix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Calix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Calix by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Calix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

