Camellia (LON:CAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camellia (LON:CAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 300.50 ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 137.60 ($1.81) by GBX 162.90 ($2.14), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:CAM traded up GBX 75 ($0.99) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,500 ($98.66). 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.63 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Camellia has a 12-month low of GBX 6,250 ($82.22) and a 12-month high of £111 ($146.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,302 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,380.11.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

