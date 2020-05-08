Camellia (LON:CAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camellia (LON:CAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 300.50 ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 137.60 ($1.81) by GBX 162.90 ($2.14), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:CAM traded up GBX 75 ($0.99) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,500 ($98.66). 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.63 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Camellia has a 12-month low of GBX 6,250 ($82.22) and a 12-month high of £111 ($146.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,302 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,380.11.
Camellia Company Profile
