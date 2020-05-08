Canaccord Genuity Boosts Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Price Target to $65.00

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LVGO. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of LVGO traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.43. 6,014,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -51.91.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at $52,005,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $182,039.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,355.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,914 shares of company stock worth $2,302,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVGO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

