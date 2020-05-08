Canaccord Genuity Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$106.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$108.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTC.A. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Tire to C$101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$171.00 to C$168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$190.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.00.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded up C$7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 896,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$129.74. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$67.15 and a twelve month high of C$157.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total value of C$900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$405,000. Also, Director Claude R. L’heureux purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$90.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$270,000.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

