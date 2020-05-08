Canaccord Genuity Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial cut their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.14.

Shares of SRU.UN traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,912. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.43.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

