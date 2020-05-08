Canaccord Genuity Increases Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to $2.25

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.90 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.91% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CXBMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 219,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,820. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

About Marathon Gold

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

