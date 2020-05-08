Canaccord Genuity Raises B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$10.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

TSE:BTO traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,895,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$8.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and a PE ratio of 26.66.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$414.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$1,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376,803 shares in the company, valued at C$26,479,658.15. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 20,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total transaction of C$108,355.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,417.10. Insiders sold a total of 1,572,519 shares of company stock worth $9,316,267 over the last ninety days.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

