Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 161.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,226,000 after acquiring an additional 112,878 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,441,000 after buying an additional 307,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,605,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,708,000 after buying an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.71. 876,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $96.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

