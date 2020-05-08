Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Evercore ISI

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.85.

CNQ stock traded up C$1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.84. 4,280,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,517,321. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,567.76. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,802,249.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

