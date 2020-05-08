Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

CDNAF stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. 257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

