Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to $168.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF traded up $4.58 on Friday, hitting $70.58. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $117.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.39.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

