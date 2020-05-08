Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$168.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.85% from the company’s previous close.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Tire to C$101.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$190.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.00.

Shares of CTC.A traded up C$7.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$100.09. 896,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,044. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$67.15 and a twelve month high of C$157.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Claude R. L’heureux bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$270,000. Also, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

