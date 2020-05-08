Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.02, 518,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 514,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $13,165,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,603,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,480,000 after acquiring an additional 577,554 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,583,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 108,464 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

