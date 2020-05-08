Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGJTF. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from $132.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CGJTF stock remained flat at $$93.99 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $93.99.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.