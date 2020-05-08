Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$118.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$128.67.
Shares of Cargojet stock traded up C$3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting C$139.46. 89,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,432. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 164.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$106.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.60. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
