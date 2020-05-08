Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$118.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$128.67.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded up C$3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting C$139.46. 89,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,432. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 164.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$106.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.60. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

