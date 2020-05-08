Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 43 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of CSL traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.03. 321,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,821. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.31. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $98.25 and a 1 year high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

