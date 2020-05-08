Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Up 52.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price rose 52.9% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $6.91, approximately 21,811,557 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,183% from the average daily volume of 1,699,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 203.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARS. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers acquired 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cars.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cars.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cars.com by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth about $6,474,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

