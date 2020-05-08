Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAS. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cascades has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.60.

Shares of TSE CAS traded up C$0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.57. 983,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,189. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$8.48 and a 12-month high of C$15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.12.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current year.

In other Cascades news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.81, for a total transaction of C$409,287.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,682,192.60. Also, Senior Officer Allan Hogg sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.73, for a total value of C$68,960.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,036,345.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,930 shares of company stock worth $2,034,057.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

