Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Shares of CBIO stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 194,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

