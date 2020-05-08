CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 525,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,647 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. State Street Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after acquiring an additional 765,289 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 106,205.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 617,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 617,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 1,314,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.