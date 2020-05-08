CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Cfra

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cfra from $139.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.67. 896,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,671. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

