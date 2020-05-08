Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Trading 12.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) shares traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cedar Fair traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.17, 2,123,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 951,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUN. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cedar Fair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In other news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.81 per share, with a total value of $224,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tim Fisher bought 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,101.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 605.61% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

